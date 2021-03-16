5 Pick Your '62, '65 or '67 Chevrolet Corvette If You are Into Retro Convertibles

4 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Looks Like Possible $3 Show-Stopper

3 This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Needs to Be Reassembled After 40 Years

More on this:

Tuned 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Has 515 HP and a Five-Speed Manual

This classic Corvette dates back to a time when Chevrolet used to spell Sting Ray using two words instead of one. It is a second-generation model from 1965, which was a pretty good year for the Corvette in terms of factory updates. 49 photos



Up for grabs through



Meanwhile, modifications include VBP upper control arms, shorter coil springs, Bilstein shocks, front and rear sway bars, a 12.7:1 steering box, and adjustable rear camber rods, among other things.



The previously mentioned tan leather interior comes with low-backed bucket seats and a custom short shifter. Also available are the blue under-dash lights, carbon fiber-look steering wheel, plus aftermarket switches placed within a faux carbon-fiber plate in the lower dash.



While we mentioned the original Sting Ray’s big-block 396 V8 engine, this car needed its small-block V8 bored and stroked from 350 to hit 396 cubic inches. The good news is that it allegedly produces more power than a stock 396 unit, thanks to its



Peak output is said to be 515 hp (522 PS) and 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via a five-speed Tremec TKO 600 manual gearbox. If anything, this should be a really fun car to drive. That’s when the Sting Ray got its iconic 6.5-liter Big-Block 396-cu in V8 engine, not to mention various styling changes such as a smoothed-out hood with no scoop indentations. Chevrolet also installed new brakes, which were necessary in order to handle that new V8’s impressive 425 hp (431 PS).Up for grabs through Bring a Trailer , this particular second-gen Vette features a Radar Blue exterior and a tan leather interior. According to the ad, the car was previously painted Glen Green, but we have to say, this shade of blue is pretty nice, especially together with that white soft top. Other exterior highlights include the side pipes, body-colored mirrors, and the polished 16-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels with staggered-width BFGoodright g-Force Sport tires.Meanwhile, modifications include VBP upper control arms, shorter coil springs, Bilstein shocks, front and rear sway bars, a 12.7:1 steering box, and adjustable rear camber rods, among other things.The previously mentioned tan leather interior comes with low-backed bucket seats and a custom short shifter. Also available are the blue under-dash lights, carbon fiber-look steering wheel, plus aftermarket switches placed within a faux carbon-fiber plate in the lower dash.While we mentioned the original Sting Ray’s big-block 396 V8 engine, this car needed its small-block V8 bored and stroked from 350 to hit 396 cubic inches. The good news is that it allegedly produces more power than a stock 396 unit, thanks to its various modifications Peak output is said to be 515 hp (522 PS) and 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via a five-speed Tremec TKO 600 manual gearbox. If anything, this should be a really fun car to drive.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.