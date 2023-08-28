Chevrolet Colorado Rides Low on 24s, Looks Nothing Like the Original Truck

The Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup truck the size of the Toyota Tacoma or the Ford Ranger. But bagged and wearing 24-inch wheels, it is hard to tell what it is right now, because it just does not resemble the original truck.
Slammed on 24 inchers, this Chevrolet Colorado is going to SEMA in November. The pickup truck has been through so much this summer that it is next to impossible to tell what it has become of it.
All these tweaks have been the idea of the owner, Kenneth McCay, who was still considering some "crazy graphics" for the build some weeks ago. He eventually admitted to the fact that the solid white was starting to grow on him. So this one is apparently going to 2023 SEMA without the graphics.
He has only had the Colorado for seven weeks, and the vehicle does not resemble the original anymore.
The owner, who documented the whole build on Facebook, has been through some trials and tribulations for the past month. On August 1, he posted on Facebook to say that he had to cut the inner fender to make room for the wheels. The stock Chevy Colorado wears 17-inch wheels.
Later on, again in dire need of more room, Kenneth McCay took it to the social media network to say he was sad because he had to cut the inside of a "brand new bed that didn't even have a scratch."
This past weekend, he told followers that the truck aligned out perfectly. It only needs "a little stiffer shock in the front," he wrote.
The list of mods that he already performed is long. The Chevrolet Colorado got an air suspension, a K&N intake, and a blow-off valve. Meanwhile, color-matched mirrors, door handles, radiator grille, and Chevy bow tie round up the looks of the truck.
And Kenneth is surely not going to stop here. There will be sixteen subwoofers, 18 amplifiers, and seven sets of mids and tweeters for a soundtrack to match the looks of the pickup truck and even exceed them.
The camper shell arrived at the shop recently and was mounted at the top of the bed. "It fits great," the owner of the Colorado announced. What you see at the back are not actual windows, but vinyl that looks like windows. That is where the sponsors' logos will show up. Kenneth also put custom seats on board the Colorado.
McCay took a Ford Maverick to SEMA last year, so it is obvious that he is into mid-size pickup truck builds.
