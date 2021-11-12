Chelsea FC Star Christian Pulisic Signs as Volkswagen of America Brand Ambassador

Volkswagen of America has signed U.S. Men’s National Team player and Chelsea FC soccer star Christian Pulisic as Brand Ambassador. As a partner of U.S. Soccer, VW has been working side by side with the Federation, as well as with multiple U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Team players, in order to strengthen their bond and reach new audiences.
According to the carmaker, Pulisic was already a fan of the brand, and his family currently owns a Golf GTI and a Tiguan SUV.
“We’re excited to welcome Christian into the Volkswagen family and continue expanding our relationships with U.S. Soccer team players,” said VW of America senior VP, Kimberley Gardiner. “His community activism and genuine interest in Volkswagen vehicles like the ID.4 and GTI make him a natural fit for our brand, and we look forward to working together on some meaningful projects.”
Pulisic is also excited about joining the VW family, saying that his first-ever car was actually a VW Polo “that I drove when I was living in Germany.” He’s undoubtedly referring to the time he spent playing for Borussia Dortmund, between 2015 and 2019. He appeared in 81 games for the German giants, scoring 10 goals.
Let’s not forget that Pulisic started his professional career at a very young age. He’s still only 23 years old and is performing extremely well for Chelsea, where he’s already scored 14 goals in 54 appearances. He was also the youngest player to represent the U.S Men’s National Team in a World Cup Qualifier, and the youngest two-time winner of the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award, plus youngest captain in team’s history and the first American player to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy.
It really does sound like he’s going to be a good fit as Brand Ambassador for VW, although, it might get a little awkward when he plays for Chelsea, who feature Hyundai as a shirt sleeve sponsor.
