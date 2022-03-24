Charger Hellcat Drags Nova, Camaro, Hellion Twin-Turbo Mustang, Owns Them All

Say anything about Dodge’s long-running seventh-generation (LD) Charger but do not dare berate it for its quarter-mile motorsport presence. Neither when it is losing, nor (above all) when it is winning big.
Sure, both Dodge’s legendary nameplates (Challenger and Charger) are slowly and steadily growing long in the tooth on the street, despite all the minor and major upgrades bestowed upon them over the years. But the older a platform becomes, the feistier it becomes across the aftermarket realm.
And there is plenty of substantiating quarter-mile dragstrip evidence, such as Ford’s feisty Fox Body Mustang, GM’s CTS-V series, or Mopar’s double ensemble of heroes. This time around, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube gives Mopar aficionados plenty of reasons to rejoice in the latest feature (as of March 24th, 2022) embedded below and focused on a subtle, dark gray Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat sedan.
The action takes place exclusively during the day (so we are free of the out-of-focus nuisance) at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana, and kicks off most adequately by pitting some old vs. new muscle in the form of a Nova vs. Charger brawl. A wonderful way to put everything into the proper perspective as the classic ride is no slouch either.
In the end, team Mopar got a narrow 10.07s vs. 10.84s victory, and it is even more impressive when you come to think the next skirmish against a modern Chevy Camaro ended with a total 10.02s vs. 11.96s obliteration on behalf of the feisty Charger. A Hellcat that is no purring kitty, by the looks of it, soon found out a well-prepared Ford Mustang.
The Blue Oval lines up for the charge at the 1:15 mark and was seemingly ready to show no mercy via its built Hellion twin-turbo powertrain (according to the description). However, it too had to admit defeat: 9.92s pass for Charger, an impressive 10.28s run posted by its traditional Detroit rival. From then on, it was (almost) a child’s play, it seems, during a final couple of runs against a little hatchback and an old-school truck...
And there is plenty of substantiating quarter-mile dragstrip evidence, such as Ford’s feisty Fox Body Mustang, GM’s CTS-V series, or Mopar’s double ensemble of heroes. This time around, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube gives Mopar aficionados plenty of reasons to rejoice in the latest feature (as of March 24th, 2022) embedded below and focused on a subtle, dark gray Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat sedan.
The action takes place exclusively during the day (so we are free of the out-of-focus nuisance) at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana, and kicks off most adequately by pitting some old vs. new muscle in the form of a Nova vs. Charger brawl. A wonderful way to put everything into the proper perspective as the classic ride is no slouch either.
In the end, team Mopar got a narrow 10.07s vs. 10.84s victory, and it is even more impressive when you come to think the next skirmish against a modern Chevy Camaro ended with a total 10.02s vs. 11.96s obliteration on behalf of the feisty Charger. A Hellcat that is no purring kitty, by the looks of it, soon found out a well-prepared Ford Mustang.
The Blue Oval lines up for the charge at the 1:15 mark and was seemingly ready to show no mercy via its built Hellion twin-turbo powertrain (according to the description). However, it too had to admit defeat: 9.92s pass for Charger, an impressive 10.28s run posted by its traditional Detroit rival. From then on, it was (almost) a child’s play, it seems, during a final couple of runs against a little hatchback and an old-school truck...