U.S. Startup to Build a Fleet of Smaller All-Electric Vessels, for Future Green Shipping

More on this:

1 Energy Observer 2 Is the Next-Gen Hydrogen Ship That Will Disrupt the Shipping Industry

2 Logistics Giant Turns Its Vessels Into Observation Ships Providing Real-Time Weather Data

3 This Japanese Carrier Does Decarbonization Differently, Will Be the First of Its Kind

4 Trailblazing Ammonia-Powered Ship Set to Revolutionize Maritime Transportation

5 This Full-Scale Offshore Charging Station for Hybrid Vessels Is an Industry-First