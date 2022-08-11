CGI-Widebody 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Doesn't Need Gullwing Doors to Be Rad

The original Mercedes-Benz 300 SL was a two-seat, two-door sports car that went down in history way more than the R107-based successor from the late 1980s. And it was probably mostly due to its gullwing coupe body style.
Sure, many other factors contributed to the undying hype that surrounds it even today. There was the motorsport connection (based on the 1952 W194 racer), the mechanical direct fuel-injected straight-six 3.0-liter engine, its subsequent sports car racing pedigree, or the fact that at the time it was the fastest production car.
Plus, let us not forget about the timeless design. Alas, this time around, we are not dealing with a 300 SL Coupe, and it almost does not even matter the Roadster lacks those cool gullwing doors. Almost, because unfortunately, this amazing widebody ride is also not real. Instead, this ’57 stems from the imagination of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick journey of wishful thinking discovery.
There is not much of a description regarding what makes the digital project tick. Still, we can easily see for ourselves the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster is dressed up to impress in a molten-liquid-like shade of blue that is poshly contrasted by lots of chrome details – including on the deep-dish set of aftermarket wheels. And that is not all, as some 300 SL fans might run around screaming outrage at the sight of a classic Mercedes being slammed into the ground and fitted with a beefy, widebody aerodynamic kit.
Luckily – for them, at least – no real-world Mercedes roadsters were harmed during the making of this virtual build project. Which is kind of sad, come to think about it, as I would have loved to check out people’s reactions when something like this throatily roared around from the bottom of those quad straight pipes!
