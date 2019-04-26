autoevolution

Cayenne Turbo vs. Bentayga W12 vs. Stelvio Q: the Drag Race / Showdown

26 Apr 2019
The Bentley Bentayga W12 took one look at his half-brother, the Cayenne Turbo, and said: "there's not enough room in this town for the both of us, kid." And so, they met in front of the drag strip at sundown, guns blazing. An Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio was also there, getting caught in the crossfire.
You've got to give it to Auto Express' video editor and whoever decided on this format for a drag race. It's silent, themed like an old western movie and very enjoyable to watch. Not only do we get a good giggle, but we can also find out how the Cayenne Turbo stacks up against a 12-cylinder Bentayga.

The two are base on the same VW Group platform, which the chassis being put together at the same factory. In terms of luxury, the Bentayga is a cut above the rest, but that also makes it quite heavy. We also want to point out that it costs four times more than the Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which in any other company would seem like an incredibly fast vehicle.

The 608 PS, 900 Nm W12 engine makes the Porsche seem like it's not trying hard enough since it only makes 550 HP and 770 Nm of torque. And in the drag, we see pretty much what everybody expected. The slightly lighter Porsche gets a better launch and gets to 60mph quicker, maintains its lead to 100mph and passes the quarter-mile mark in 11.8 seconds.

The Afla Stelvio performs admirably, edging just ahead of the W12 by the quarter-mile marker. But because of its lower top speed, it can't keep up with the big boys over the half-mile. Still, you can buy both the Italian SUV and the Porsche and something left over with the money spent on that Bentley behemoth. So is it worth it? If you're looking at it that way, then you're probably not one of the few thousands of people who can afford to buy one every year.

