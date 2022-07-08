Casa Grande Is a Tiny House With an Appendage, Has Two Lofts, a Fireplace, and an Office

Casa Grande is a tiny home with a little more to offer, giving you the option to add a second small house trailer to it, which can serve as an office.
If you live in Australia, you can have this gorgeous tiny house built by the very same company that designed it. If you live elsewhere, don’t despair, you can still have the dwelling build, because Uber Tiny Homes sells detailed plans for it at a decent price.
The designing and construction company to come up with Casa Grande is based in Byron Bay, Australia, and it builds tiny homes, but for the Aussie market alone. The rest of us can still replicate its designs anywhere in the world by purchasing the exact architectural plans, which include detailed measurements of the building to help you accurately recreate it, as well as high-quality renders. There are currently 12 designs to choose from but the company also makes custom builds, if you have something specific in mind.
Casa Grande is one of the 12 designs available and this tiny house caters to larger families or people who need a large office space. It is a two-trailer design, in that an additional tiny house trailer can be added to it.
The main house is 10.3 m (33.9 ft) long, 3 m (9.10 ft) wide, and 3.7 m (12.1 ft) high. The dimensions of the additional office are 6 m (19.8 ft) for the length, 2.5 m (8.2 ft) for the width, and 3.5 m (11.5 ft) for the height.
Casa Grande has two lofts and a master bedroom. The kitchen, bathroom, and laundry are located on the ground floor, and so is the lounge room, which comes with an L-shaped couch, and a cozy fireplace. Right above the living room, you have one of the lofts, which is accessed via a ladder.
A set of stairs that start from the kitchen area take you to the second, smaller loft, which Uber Tiny Homes describes as a “meditation loft” and comes with a library.
Also upstairs, if you don’t go for the meditation loft and continue to cross the walkway, you reach the main bedroom. An optional skylight is available for it for stargazing. The bathroom is spacious enough to fit in a bathtub and so is the laundry, where there’s enough room for a washer and dryer.
The additional "office tiny house" comes with a gable roof and a large window that goes right in front of your desk. There are plenty of shelves on the wall and enough storage for office products, clothes, or what have you.
There’s no info on how much it will cost to have the Casa Grande built, but just to get an idea, Uber Tiny Homes’ El Reverso model goes for almost USD 102,000. As for the architectural plans of Casa Grande, the website specifies a price of AUD 100 (USD 68), although I have a feeling these prices haven’t been updated. On its Facebook page, Uber Tiny Homes mentions a price of USD 200 for the El Reverso plans, and all designs seem to cost the same.
In case you’re tickled by the idea of building the tiny house yourself, you should also know that the Australian company offers online courses on how to do that. You can find all its available packages on its website.
