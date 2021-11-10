Carmakers Can Now Tailor TuneIn to Their Own Specific Needs

We’re still far from the time when each carmaker will be developing its own apps for the cars they make. In fact, we might never get there, as it’s easier to integrate existing apps and services with the help of third parties.
HARMAN is one such third party. The American audio electronics company runs something called Ignite Store, a service dedicated to allowing developers to come up with their own versions of existing apps, tailored to whatever needs they have. From ADAS to digital cockpit, there are few things presently not available there.
As of now, a new service enters the Ignite environment, and it's one of the most sought after by today’s drivers. It’s TuneIn, the audio streaming service that brings anything from live news to sports and music to people on the road.
The integration of TuneIn in Ignite will allow carmakers to create their own versions of the service, made to serve whatever needs an in-car environment has. According to HARMAN, this way of doing things should allow carmakers to move faster from concept to market, but also provide the needed services in different markets.
For drivers, this move means a free trial subscription to Premium, which brings into the car high profile news networks, CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg, but also reports from the biggest American sports series like NFL, NHL, and MLB. And that’s on top of personalized content recommendations coming right from the dashboard app.
“Consumers expect safe and compelling connected media experiences while in the car,” said in a statement Albert Jordan, VP of HARMAN Ignite Store. “By collaborating with TuneIn, a leader in audio streaming services, we’re delivering leading media services tailored for automotive.”
At the time of writing, there is no info on when the world will get the first customized TuneIn app.
As of now, a new service enters the Ignite environment, and it's one of the most sought after by today’s drivers. It’s TuneIn, the audio streaming service that brings anything from live news to sports and music to people on the road.
The integration of TuneIn in Ignite will allow carmakers to create their own versions of the service, made to serve whatever needs an in-car environment has. According to HARMAN, this way of doing things should allow carmakers to move faster from concept to market, but also provide the needed services in different markets.
For drivers, this move means a free trial subscription to Premium, which brings into the car high profile news networks, CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg, but also reports from the biggest American sports series like NFL, NHL, and MLB. And that’s on top of personalized content recommendations coming right from the dashboard app.
“Consumers expect safe and compelling connected media experiences while in the car,” said in a statement Albert Jordan, VP of HARMAN Ignite Store. “By collaborating with TuneIn, a leader in audio streaming services, we’re delivering leading media services tailored for automotive.”
At the time of writing, there is no info on when the world will get the first customized TuneIn app.