Insane "Wild West 2" Video Blows Your Mind With the Most Dazzling Mountain Bike Tricks

The young Canadian rider is a Red Bull Rampage Best Trick winner and took the internet by storm last year with its award-winning "Wild West" video. Describing it back then as his most important project to date, the video is a two-minute jaw-dropper that perfectly depicts the rider’s personality, both on and off the bike Tom had a period of six weeks at his disposal to experiment with multiple world’s first tricks that are utterly insane to even look at, let alone to try on a mountain bike. All his passion, work, and dedication were put into the "Wild West" video.Now, one year and one fractured femur later, the ambitious Canadian rider returns with a sequel, the "Wild West 2". Just like the first video, this one was also directed by cinematographer and photographer Calvin Huth and sponsored by Adidas and Monster Energy. And once again, the video proves to be a mind-melting production.Even though everything represented a big challenge for the rider who is still recovering from a femur break, he admits this was his best and most technical riding he’s ever done for a video. Trying to describe the unique riding style of Tom Van Steenbergen, director Calvin Huth says (as reported by Pinkbike ) that the biker drops huge moves as if he’s ordering appetizers during happy hour.Steenbergen went through an eight-hour surgery just last month after he broke multiple bones during Friday’s Red Bull Rampage downhill competition. He crashed while trying to do a backflip, with the accident occurring right after he flawlessly completed a frontflip that won him the Best Trick award in the contest.