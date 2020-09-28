Car Scanner ELM OBD2 Android App Updated with New Kia, Hyundai Profiles

Getting OBD fault codes and checking the health of your car no longer requires a trip to the service center, as a simple OBD2 adapter, either wired or wireless, allows you to do this from the comfort of your garage.
And apps like Car Scanner ELM OBD2 have become pretty popular, simply because they provide you with an easy interface to read sensor information, set fault codes, and delete errors from your ECU.
The latest version of the Android app comes with even more improvements, this time for Hyundai and Kia drivers.
When you first run the app, Car Scanner ELM OBD2 prompts you to set up a profile that would then help it correctly determine what model it tries to connect to and read sensor information more accurately. Beginning with the September 28 update, the app comes with updated connection profiles for Kia Sorento UM CRDI, Hyundai Santa Fe TM CRDI, Kia Sportage QL CRDI, and Ford models with CAN bus.
In addition, this new version also introduces new features for VAG models based on the MQB platform, including new tests aimed at the fuel pump for diesel models and the AWD Haldex5 pump on models where this is available. New codings are also part of the release according to the official changelog of the app.
And last but not least, the dashboard is getting new features, such as min, max, and average indicators for all gauges.
One of the best things about Car Scanner ELM OBD2 is that it doesn’t require a fancy Android device to run correctly. It supports any smartphone that is powered by Android 4.3 and newer, so theoretically, pretty much any mobile device that was launched in the last five years should work just fine.
Worth knowing is that while it comes with a freeware license, some specific modules are only available with in-app purchases, so you might have to spend extra to get access to all its capabilities.
