Car Mod Makes Windshield Wiper Squirt Kombucha Right into Your Mouth

Man would do anything to have his hands free while also enjoying a cold, refreshing drink. Just think of those silly-looking yet oh-so-ingenious beer guzzler helmets. 7 photos



YouTuber Daniel Tillotson from Cochcrane, Alberta, knows this, but he’s taking one for science. And for your entertainment.



For his parody series “Vegan Car Mods” for the video sharing platform, he came up with the idea of modifying the windshield wiper on his



Fully aware that wiper fluid is toxic because of its concentration of methanol, he proceeded to flush it all out from the tank. He then rinsed the tank several times with cold water, and then flushed it with hot water as well.



It didn’t work as he expected: the first glass of what should have been clean water came out all murky and with an oily haze, and it still tasted like wiper fluid. Still, he felt like he didn’t have time to waste, so he proceeded to pour the kombucha into the tank.



He moved the spray nozzle to the inside of the car and fastened it on the windshield, so that when he pressed the button, kombucha shot right into his mouth. He also used a clean hose to connect to the tank, but that probably did little to make the wiper fluid taste go away.



By the end of the experiment, Daniel’s shirt was soaked, as was the interior of his car. The kombucha shot right into his mouth, but some still spilled, so he must now think of ways to clean the skicky mess up. At the very least, he was refreshed, even if he found out (too late, unfortunately) that he wasn’t a fan of this carbonated, fermented drink.



