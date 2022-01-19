Canopy is Ford’s and ADT’s Attempt to Beat Tesla’s Sentry Mode

Tesla has a system called Sentry Mode that monitors activity around the vehicle and sound warnings and informs the car owner about possible threats. Ford promises to take that to the next level with Canopy, a joint venture it created with ADT that will use AI (artificial intelligence) to separate innocent stuff from credible threats against vehicles.
Apart from Ford’s AI video technology, Canopy will also have ADT monitoring agents connected to the vehicles, just like they are to house security systems. That means the next level in protecting vehicles and their cargo implies putting a human being to help if anything bad happens.
ADT agents will be able to contact the people in charge of the vehicles – whether they are private customers or fleet managers – and the police to take all measures necessary to stop a theft or try to recover whatever is stolen. Canopy services should start in the U.S. and the UK by 2023.
At first, they will consist of a camera that will be directed to a truck’s bed or the cargo compartment of a van. These cameras will either be installed in Ford products (F-150, F-150 Lightning, Transit, and E-Transit) or added to used vehicles. The system will also use acoustic sensors for vans, onboard cameras, radar, LTE, and GPS.
In the future, Canopy plans to add two-way audio to the system. That’s because Canopy will live-stream whatever is happening to the vehicle to the smartphones of the people responsible for it. They will be able to tell the bad guys directly to get the hell out of there. The system also admits audible alerts and voice recordings to be used, but the voice of anyone may be more effective to scare thieves.
The company will also try to integrate its solution to cars from manufacturers other than Ford. The idea is that Canopy works as an independent company. Integrating Ford vehicles first will be only a way to get things going. Maybe even the Cybertruck will find it helpful if it manages to reach production lines.
