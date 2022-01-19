Ford Recalls Nearly 200,000 Mustangs, Fusions, Lincoln MKZs Over Peculiar Issue

In July 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration inquired the Ford Motor Company over multiple vehicle owner questionaries related to brake stop lamps staying on when the brake pedal is not depressed. One month later, the Dearborn-based automaker’s Critical Concerns Review Group didn’t have a choice but to formally investigate this peculiar issue.
Come November 2021, the Blue Oval was aware of 615 warranty claims and 37 questionaries in the United States alleging the brake lamps stayed on continuously as a result of the stop bumper disintegrating and falling off.
To whom it may concern, the stop bumper contacts the stop lamp switch plunger, allowing it to turn the lamps on and off. In the case of an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle with a missing stop bumper, FoMoCo claims it can be started or shifted out of park without depressing the brake pedal.
Ford says the Tier 2 supplier of the brake pedal stop bumper made a robustness action to the raw material in January 2015, but no quality issues were identified thus far. What’s even more curious, Ford further admits that it’s investigating the 2015 switch from reground rubber to virgin rubber.
Although we’re not offered a root cause for the failing stop bumpers, the Ford Motor Company believes that certain environmental conditions are responsible for the material’s degradation. The automaker has identified higher failure rates in high-temperature, high-humidity, and high-salinity states such as the coastal areas between Texas and Virginia plus Hawaii.
More specifically, the Blue Oval is recalling a whopping 199,085 vehicles originally sold in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginian, and the island state of Hawaii.
The supplier of the brake pedal assembly is listed as KSR International’s Mexican division. The vehicles included in this recall are the 2015 model year Mustang, 2014 to 2015 Fusion, and the 2014 to 2015 Lincoln MKZ.
As per the attached report, the automaker “is still validating the service remedy for this issue.” Customers will be notified of the recall in March 2022 even though the timing for remedy parts is still being developed.
