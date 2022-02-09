Cadillac Project GTP Race Car Teased Ahead of Unveiling, Will Race at Le Mans 24h

Cadillac has presented several teaser images of its race car for the 2023 season. Described as a V-Series prototype, but also as the Cadillac GTP race car, it will compete in two championships next season. This is possible due to a rule alignment that happened between the organizers to enable more manufacturers to join, which is happening right now.
As we previously described this model, it is co-developed by Cadillac Racing, Dallara, and Cadillac Design. It will be powered by a Cadillac engine, which will be assisted by the GTP common hybrid system.
The described hybrid setup is the same on all cars in the Grand Touring Prototype class. The latter was envisioned by the organizers of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship along with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.
With the rules now allowing the use of the same racing car in both championships, Cadillac will make its return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans after 21 years. Do not expect to see it in this year's race, as the rules will only allow it to race in 2023.
The new class we are referring to is for endurance race cars and will be the new top tier of this kind of competition. Therefore, the current DPi class will be replaced by LMDh vehicles.
All racing cars will have to work with a standardized chassis, made by Dallara, as well as a standard hybrid powertrain. The teams are allowed to use a unique combustion engine within class rules, as well as distinctive bodywork for their cars.
The first race where the Cadillac Project GTP race car will be on the grid will be the Rolex 24 at Daytona, which is organized in January 2023. Its official unveiling is scheduled for summer 2022, though, which means that we will see more images of it and get to hear its engine roar before the first race of the 2023 season.
