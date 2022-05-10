Caddy Escalade ESV, Beware of Range Rover 7-Seat LWBs Floating on Forgiato 24s

Today (May 10th, 2022) will be a noticeably good day for enthusiasts of British ultra-luxury SUVs. Bentley has officially presented the long-awaited Bentayga extended wheelbase and Land Rover is mere hours away from its Range Rover Sport introduction at the time of writing.
However, across the big pond (aka the Atlantic Ocean) U.S.-based lovers of classic British SUV attire have started to only have eyes for the legendary Range Rover. Land Rover has finally started to send 2022 model years in enough quantities for the posh SUV to become the latest darling of the aftermarket realm. And, little by little, all bases are being covered.
First, we noticed a regular, white Range Rover get taken for a spin by the good folks over at RDB LA ahead of the client-requested black wrap swap. That was a rather awkward starting point, as fans of the customization specialist started throwing reliability-related ironies left and right, thus ending the discussion with recommendations to buy a Toyota RAV4 instead…
Well, this type of dark humor is not going to deter those who seek to stand out in the cramming Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan crowd. So, from VIPs to regular people have pinpointed the best way to start accessorizing – 24-inch aftermarket wheels from specialists like Vossen or Forgiato Designs will quickly do the initial personalization tricks.
But it’s still going to be hard for the regular Range Rover to fight off the stiff and more experienced competition. Alas, some options will narrow the playing field to “lesser” rivals such as the Lincoln Navigator or the Caddy Escalade ESV. Such as this black-and-white 2022 Range Rover Long Wheelbase Seven Seats variant that usually costs at least $110,500 and can easily jump to no less than $161,600 when the family-hauling option gets deleted!
Naturally, an aftermarket outlet used the ubiquitous 24-inch Forgiato Designs wire-wheel attitude to make sure this 2022 Range Rover gets a proper set of hulking “shoes” and never looks back…
