C8 Corvette "Super Speedster" Is Out For Ferrari Blood

Let's place some bets, shall we? No, we're not talking about a C8 Corvette Speedster like the one shown in this rendering being built or not (that would be a serious decision as far as Chevy is concerned). Instead, the question goes as follows: will the aftermarket side of the industry come up with such a build by the end of the year or will it wait for 2021?
After the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss was built more than a decade ago, the no-windshield genre we're discussing here went out of the spotlights, at least partially (one can never truly overlook such machines).
However, Ferrari brought the Speedster back onto the stage in 2018, with production of its Monza SP1 (catering to the transportation needs of one) and SP2 (two-seater) commencing last year.
2020 saw McLaren joining the club by starting production of the Elva, while Aston Martin's V12 Speedster is set to become showroom material next year.
So, with the mid-engined Corvette being hugely popular, why wouldn't an eccentric aficionado out there turn one into such a face-shaping-via-air contraption? After all, while the Prancing Horse and the Gaydon sculpture are front-engined, the Elva keeps its engine behind the seats, just like the 'Vette.
And, if you're still not convinced this rendering, which comes from Car News Network, is set to become custom car reality, let's take a bit of time to remember a story we published just a few hours ago.
You see, while Lamborghini is almost ready to enter the alfresco club with its upcoming Macchina Veloce Aperta, American social media label Daily Driven Exotics is building a Huracan Evo RWD Aperta.
Of course, a C8 Corvette Speedster project would probably feature other updates, as is the case with the said Raging Bull, but this is another story for another time.
However, Ferrari brought the Speedster back onto the stage in 2018, with production of its Monza SP1 (catering to the transportation needs of one) and SP2 (two-seater) commencing last year.
2020 saw McLaren joining the club by starting production of the Elva, while Aston Martin's V12 Speedster is set to become showroom material next year.
So, with the mid-engined Corvette being hugely popular, why wouldn't an eccentric aficionado out there turn one into such a face-shaping-via-air contraption? After all, while the Prancing Horse and the Gaydon sculpture are front-engined, the Elva keeps its engine behind the seats, just like the 'Vette.
And, if you're still not convinced this rendering, which comes from Car News Network, is set to become custom car reality, let's take a bit of time to remember a story we published just a few hours ago.
You see, while Lamborghini is almost ready to enter the alfresco club with its upcoming Macchina Veloce Aperta, American social media label Daily Driven Exotics is building a Huracan Evo RWD Aperta.
Of course, a C8 Corvette Speedster project would probably feature other updates, as is the case with the said Raging Bull, but this is another story for another time.