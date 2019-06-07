autoevolution
 

C7 Corvette Orders Ending On June 23rd

When Chevrolet came out with the C7 in 2013 for the 2014 model year, General Motors made a handful of radical changes to the recipe. But the small-block V8 was still there, and customers could still opt for a good ol’ manual.
The C8 will take things one step further with a mid-engine layout and a dual-clutch transmission, but Chevrolet won’t end there. A twin-turbo V8 inspired by the Blackwing from Cadillac is coming, and rumors suggest the C8 will level up to 1,000 horsepower with the help of hybridization. Because that’s too far in the future, let us turn back to the inevitable end of the C7 Corvette.

C7 orders are coming to a grinding halt on June 23rd for the 2019 model year, so be quick about it. Those who miss out can still pick a ‘Vette off the dealership lot, but not in the desired specification. Worse still, custom orders of the ZR1 ended at the end of May 2019.

Corvette Blogger is “still waiting on final confirmation on when the C7 Corvette production will officially end,” but the date should be close enough. After all, the C8 will be presented to the public on July 18th, packing the latest generation of the small-block V8.

The engine – codenamed LT2 – is expected to upgrade from the 460-hp rating of the LT1 to 500 horsepower. Torque is also expected to level up, and being lighter than the C7, the C8 promises even better acceleration off the line. As mentioned a few paragraphs ago, the manual and torque-converter automatic will be replaced by a quick-shifting DCT with eight forward gears.

Over in Europe, the ‘Vette and ‘Maro are going out without a single bang on August 31st because the EU has stricter emissions standards in the pipeline. On September 1st, the “RDE step 1” test will apply to all new registrations in the European Union. Moving forward, “RDE step 2” will go into effect for new type approvals in 2020 and new registrations in 2021.
