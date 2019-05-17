This Is How 60 Internet Satellites Bundled Together in a Rocket Look Like

Lo and Behold, This Is the Final C7 Corvette

A small-block V8 up front, drive to the rear axle, and a thumpin’ great supercharger for good measure. This Z06 is the last Corvette of its kind as Chevrolet prepares to reveal the C8 on July 18th. 8 photos



Let’s recap. In addition to switching from front- to mid-engine, the eighth generation of the Corvette will lose the manual. In its place, a dual-clutch transmission will have to suffice. Given how unpopular the manual transmission is even with Toyota 86 customers, we’re not surprised.



Painted in black, the 3LZ in the photo gallery will be delivered with Brembo brakes, lots of leather and carbon-fiber trim, satellite navigation, and the Performance Data Recorder. We’re not too sure about the red-and-black theme of the interior, but if you think about it for a moment, the seventh-generation Corvette was never subtle as far as sports car are concerned.



“We’re honored that General Motors chose our Northeast Auction to sell this historic Corvette in support of the vitally important Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” declared Craig Jackson, chairman of



Barrett-Jackson also sold the first-ever Stingray back in 2013, fetching $1.1 million thanks to Rick Hendrick. The car was presented to the owner of Kendrick Motorsports by vice president of global design Ed Welburn at the Corvette design studio.



There’s no denying General Motors will ask Barrett-Jackson to sell the first-ever C8 at auction as well, and chances are the hype surrounding the mid-engine Corvette will make the bidding as exciting as it gets. In recent memory, the auction house managed to move the first examples of the Shelby GT500 and GR Supra for $1.1 and $2.1 million, respectively.



In the first instance, the C8 will be offered with natural aspiration. LT2 is the engine's designation, and as the name implies, the 6.2-liter V8 will be that more potent than the LT1. Here's looking forward to 500 ponies!