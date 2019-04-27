Mid-Engined Corvette Shows Up at National Corvette Museum, Crowd Goes Wild

autoevolution

The Chevrolet Corvette has tons and tons of fans, but how many 'Vette lovers can take pride in the fact that they've seen the C8 prototype in the flesh? Well, the people who happened to be around the National Corvette Museum over the weekend can definitely say that, with a test car of the first mid-engined Corvette dropping by.
The parading of the prototypes shouldn't come as a surprise - the automotive producer aims to take the anticipation even higher, as the debut of the supercar is scheduled for July 18.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the crowd at the Museum was quite generous, as rumors of the prototype arrival had already spread - lens tip to Corvette Blogger for this clip.

Nevertheless, the said test car wore heavy cladding, unlike some other prototypes that have been paraded recently.

The base model of the C8 is expected to be animated by an evolution of the LT1 motor powering the C7 Stingray. As such, the 6.2-liter V8 of the newcomer should pack at least 460 ponies.

As for the rest of the range, the rumor mill talks about a twin-turbo V8 engine that would have bits in common with the similar architecture Cadillac uses. A hybrid range-topper is also among the whispers, with this expected to take the game to a thousand ponies.

On the transmission front, an eight-speed dual-clutch is all but confirmed, while purists hope a manual will also be on the table.

We're not sure about the numbers associated with the sales expectations for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, but the carmaker has used this to determine it need an extra 400 jobs and a second shift for bringing the supercar to the world at the Bowling Green factory.

Meanwhile, here's a rendering of the C8 Corvette that seems to be pretty close to the real deal, with one small exception.

