BYD's Product Offensive Will Intensify With the Seal (Aka Ocean-X) and Frigate 07

Sane politicians keep warning everyone that the effects of Putin’s war against Ukraine will have lasting effects way beyond gas or diesel prices. We are already seeing that in multiple aspects of everyday life. However, BYD keeps preparing new vehicles, and two of them emerged recently: the BYD Seal and the BYD Frigate 07.
The first one is a vehicle we have been anticipating for quite some time already: we have only referred to it as ocean-X so far. There were rumors that it would be called Seal, but we preferred to be sure about it, and the production version of the car leaves no margins for doubt.
Just check the images in our gallery, released thanks to the declaration information submitted to the Chinese MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology). Now compare them to the sketches BYD released on February 25. The ocean-X mockup also helps to confirm we are talking about the same car.
The body creases are undeniably similar, especially the ones over the rear fenders. The front bumper and also two lateral black inserts below the A-pillars make it clear that the Seal is the production version of the ocean-X. BYD calls it a coupé. Thankfully, now we have most of its technical specifications.
The BYD Seal will be 4.80 meters (189 inches) long, 1.88 m (74 in) wide, 1.46 m (57.5 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.92 m (115 in). Based on the e-platform 3.0, it presents Blade Batteries of undisclosed capacity, which means we have no idea about its range, only about its weight: 1,885 kilograms (4,156 pounds) in its lightest version and 2,150 kg (4,740 lb) in the heaviest one.
The Seal will have three motor options: one with 150 kW (201 hp), one with a 230 kW (308 hp) motor, and a derivative with two motors: 160 kW (214.6 hp) in the front axle and 230 kW in the back.
That makes us suspect that BYD will offer the Seal as a front-wheel-drive and a rear-wheel-drive vehicle along with the obvious AWD version. If that is really the case, it will be a really interesting way of selling this model. Regardless of the power, the Seal top speed is electronically limited to 180 kph (112 mph). The AWD version goes from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds.
Another product the MIIT declaration information forms revealed is the Frigate 07, aka Corvette 07 – a name BYD will only use in China. This SUV is the production version of the X Dream Concept presented at Auto Shanghai 2021, another vehicle built over the e-platform 3.0. Curiously, it will not be a fully-electric vehicle but rather a plug-in hybrid – which BYD calls DM-i.
Like other vehicles of this family, the Frigate 07 DM-i will have a 1.5-liter engine called Xiaoyun. This four-cylinder mill is called Xiaoyun, and it is the most efficient combustion engine current available, with a thermal efficiency (BTE) of 43%. That means it converts 43% percent of the chemical energy provided by gasoline into movement. In the Frigate 07, this engine delivers 102 kW (137 hp).
The electric motors deliver 145 kW (194.5 hp) to the front axle and 150 kW to the rear unit. BYD has not disclosed the total power of this hybrid powertrain nor how far the Blade Batteries can make this SUV travel on electric mode.
The Frigate 07 is 4.82 m (189.8 in) long, 1.92 m (75.6 in) wide, 1.75 m (68.9 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.82 m (111 in). Being longer than the Seal and having a shorter wheelbase shows the compromises a combustion engine can impose on any vehicle. The SUV weighs 1,934 kg (4,264 lb) and comes with 235/50 R19, 235/55 R19, or 245/50 R20 wheels.
