Bus Simulator 21 Launch Date Officially Announced

The new Bus Simulator 21 will obviously provide a familiar experience to those who’ve played Bus Simulator 18 before, though the parent company promises substantially improved gameplay with a total of 30 buses, a worthy increase from the 8 models supported in the previous title.astragon says the game will include officially licenses Mercedes-Benz eCitaros , namely a small 2-doored, 12-meter-long, Mercedes-Benz eCitaro e-bus with two axles and a large three-door, 18-meter-long eCitaro G articulated bus equipped with three axles.In addition, the new lineup will include other models like Citaro G, Citaro K, Citaro O 530, CapaCity, and the extra-long CapaCity L articulated bus.The game will take place in two different locations, both of them fictional, including the US metropolis called Angel Shores and the European-based city named Seaside Valley. It’ll be based on the Unreal Engine 4 and will include several playing modes, including a career option that will allow gamers to create and then expand their own transit company.Just as expected, Bus Simulator 21 will land on pretty much all platforms, including PC and consoles. However, no dedicated support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S would be offered, though the game would be playable on new-gen consoles thanks to backwards compatibility.The official launch will take place on September 7, and PC gamers will have to pay 34.99 EUR / 34.99 USD / 29.99 GBP for the game, depending on their region. As far as consoles are concerned, Bus Simulator 21 will be a little bit more expensive, as it’ll cost 49.99 EUR / 49.99 USD / 44.99 GBP on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.