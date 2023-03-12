Bugatti Veyron Beauty Meets Tesla Cybertruck Bluntness, Result Is Surprising

The Bugatti Veyron is one of the most beautiful cars on the planet, and there’s no reason to explain that statement. Despite no longer being made, it is, and forever will be, a perfect match for the other incredible machines now being made by the Volkswagen company, the heavyweights of performance and luxury cars named Chiron or Mistral.
Unlike many other entrepreneurs of his time, who liked to make cars for the masses, Ettore Bugatti has always known that the perfect way to enter the history books and stay there as an exquisite brand is to make cars for the niches: the bold, the rich, and the famous, people who always add weight to the things they own.
And the Veyron was no exception. Born in 2015, long after the founder left this world, it arrived as the world’s first production car to develop over 1,000 ps (986 hp), but also the first one to be capable of speeds of over 400 kph (249 mph).
And it was a visual ten, too. Sure, it was a bit of a struggle getting to the final production form, as Bugatti needed (and showed at various auto shows across the world) no less than four concepts, one in 1998 and no less than three in 1999, before settling on the shape and form we now know.
Such an exquisite machine was, of course, not cheap. It is quite difficult to say how much customers eventually ended up paying for one, but it’s agreed that the starting price of a Veyron always was just a tad shy of a full $2 million.
By comparison, the Tesla Cybertruck is a bargain. Although from a performance standpoint is not that far from a Veyron (over 800 hp from the top-of-the-range tri-motor variant), the most expensive one will start at around $70,000. Once it actually gets here, of course.
someone decided to give the Veyron a Cybertruck-style makeover and see what happens.
That someone is British outlet Leasing Options, and the crossbreed between the two is part of a larger set of five Cybertruck-inspired renderings that also include the MINI, Volkswagen Beetle, Jaguar F-Type, and Range Rover Evoque.
The first three have all gotten their time under the spotlight here on autoevolution, and the conclusion when it comes to all of them is painfully clear: they are horrible. But will you judge me too harshly if I told you I kind of feel a Cybertruck-ed Veyron could work?
You see, when it comes to the MINI, the Beetle, and even the F-Type, our perception is pretty clear. We know their flowing shapes and we’re used to seeing them in a certain way, so when someone tries to beat a circle into a square the result will always look bad to our eyes.
The Veyron on the other hand is a different deal. Most of us will go through life never seeing one in person, and it is perhaps this exoticism that doesn’t immediately place our brain on the defensive when a major design change is proposed.
Sure, the Veyron is the embodiment of curves in car design, but can you really say that its snout looks much worse with sharp edges? Or that the air intakes look better shaped as an oval than as a rectangle? Or that the cabin looks better flattened inside the body than pointing upwards like a pyramid?
True, reshaping the existing Veyron into something edgier will be met with fierce resistance, but you have to admit, compared to what else we’ve seen before, the bluntness of the Cybertruck doesn’t look half bad covering the beauty of the Veyron. It just needs a little getting used to…
