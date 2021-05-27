Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Automotive Haute Couture, Starts Track Testing

A Record Holder Astronaut and a GT Champ Embark on a Private Flight to Space

Fuel consumption: https://t.co/48V6IPTi6n pic.twitter.com/ST4XAaMBzF — Bugatti (@Bugatti) May 25, 2021 La Voiture Noire has started track testing, Bugatti reveals in a post on Twitter that also includes two photos of the hypercar at the track. The photos are not exactly revealing, as neither is the artsy shot of the front end, but they do serve to drum up hype. Late in April, LVN had been spotted outside the Molsheim plant in France, having just completed a test drive, so track days were coming—and everybody knew it.On the same occasion, Bugatti shares a rare insight into the making of this one-off car, which it dubs “the most unique piece of automotive haute couture ever created.” That’s a very bold statement right there, but when you have a vehicle that sold for the eye-watering amount of $20 million (give or take a few cents, the final tally was of €16.5 million after taxes), even before it was revealed to the public, you can afford to put all false modesty aside.It took 65,000 engineering hours to bring this piece of automotive haute couture to completion, Bugatti says. That’s roughly 2,708 days or 7.4 years to make a car, one that is the perfect blend of past and future and supposedly the best in terms of performance. Still, the LVN is based on the Chiron, from which it borrows the 8.0-liter W16 engine developing 1,500 PS (1,479 hp), so it wasn’t like they started from scratch.LVN is named after and is a tribute to the mysterious Type 57 SC Atlantic “Voiture Noire” car that went missing several decades ago. The identity of its owner has not been made public yet, but whoever they are, they’re probably getting really anxious knowing the delivery date is drawing nearer.