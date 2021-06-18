autoevolution
Bugatti Chiron Luxury Bed Conversion is All Digital and Beyond Opulent

While this Bugatti Chiron-based bed is completely fictional, it does raise one or two questions regarding opulence and whether “enough” can ever be enough. All it takes is sufficient means and motivation and you can pretty much do anything with a car, even turn it into a piece of furniture.
Thankfully we’ve never seen anybody go that far yet (car beds for kids don’t count), especially with a hypercar. But this rendering by Oscar Vargas is still a very interesting sight to behold. If you had Bezos money, you could probably just commission it directly from Bugatti. It would even be cheaper than a fully built Chiron, since it wouldn’t need a powertrain, drivetrain, roof, pillars, interior or electronics.

You’d still need most of the body though, as well as the wheels, doors and those headlights must be functional for when you can’t be bothered to turn on any of the other light sources. As for a few negatives, the bed does seem rather tall, and if you’re not careful, you might kick one of the wing mirrors in your sleep.

We do like the custom headboard though, it looks plush and expensive, naturally.

Ultimately, there’s really no point to this. Sure, some people do admire an innovative-looking bed, but eventually they stop caring about how it looks and will focus exclusively just on how comfortable it is. This, on the other hand, is pure overkill.

That being said, Bugatti will actually sell you a real-life bed through one of its lifestyle partners, namely the Luxury Living Group. You can get pretty much any piece of furniture from them, including the likes of the Chiron sofa, Vitesse armchair, Florio table, Le Mans sofa, Ettore desk and chair and the so-called Lydia bed. The latter looks rather simple and comfort-oriented, but the EB embroidery is a neat touch.

