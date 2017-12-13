autoevolution
 

Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra BC Can't Escape Cyclist in London

London might be one of the world's supercar capitals, with the go-fast machine population over there rivaling that in Monaco or Dubai. However, the traffic in the British capital city is, by no means, a friend of the velocity tools we're talking about. And we're here to deliver an example of this, one that involves a Bugatti Chiron and a Pagani Huayra BC.
The two hypercars were recently chased by a supercar spotter, who pulled the stunt while on his bicycle.

As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, YouTuber richnwilliams had no problem keeping up with the speeding monsters, since the two were caught in a sea of taxis, buses and random cars.

Keep in mind that we're talking about two of the quickest and fastest machines on the planet. For one thing, the 1,500 hp output delivered by the quad-turbo W16 of the Molsheim animal makes it almost twice as powerful as the San Cesario sul Panaro automobile, which is animated by a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo delivering north of 750 ponies.

However, the tables are turned when it comes to the exclusivity factor - while the French carmaker will only bring 500 units of the Veyron successor to the world, the Italian company is only building 20 examples of the Benny Cayola Huayra. And the conclusion stands even if we factor in the 100 examples of the normal Huayra, along with the Huayra Roadster, which will be built in a similar quantity.

Keep in mind that the said vlogger enjoys this kind of activities, even though some might see it as a form of trolling.

Regardless of which camp you belong you, we'll remind you that the camera addict pulled a similar stunt back in 2016, when the man's pedal power allowed him to keep up with a LaFerrari - did you really expect the Prancing Horse's name to be missing?

