"Fake" Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Is an Extreme Audi R8 V10 Wrap

Case in point with the R8
we have here, which impersonates a Bugatti, hence the first part of the title above. And we're talking about a Molsheim machine than's considerably more exclusive than a Veyron or a Chiron.
And that's because this Ingolstadt beast comes in a color scheme borrowed from the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo - keep in mind that, while we may be talking about a concept car, this didn't prevent the French carmaker from selling
the thing to a gear head from the Arab world.
The second skin job we have here comes from ND Vinyls, with the specialist having paid tons and tons of attention to all the little details.
And while some might not appreciate the impersonation stunt, there's no denying the fact that this R8 stands out in the sea of supercar wraps out there.
Then again, we musn't pay too much attention to the tech differences between the two machines, since the R8 has half the powaaah of the 1,650 hp Bug.
Notice that the wheels are of special importance, with these being an important part of the color scheme we've described above. We're looking at an aggressive multi-spoke design for the rims, with the thing spokes allowing us to get a good look at the mid-engined supercar's generous stopping hardware. And the concave profile of the rolling goodies follow the current trends of the wheel industry.
When i go to new york its to help out my good friend @ndvinyls at @oneightynyc with cool ass projects like this. Turned this silver audi R8 into a. . . . . BUGAUDI #Repost @ndvinyls with @repostapp ・・・ The inspiration and the result. #ndv #ndvinyls #wraps #wrap #statenisland #brooklyn #tint #oneightynyc #oneighty #paintisdead #3m #hexis #avery #kpmf #arlon #wrapkings #wrappedworld #thewrapsociety #paintprotection #carswithoutlimits #blacklist #PIDElite #teamtws #audi #r8 #bugaudi #bugatti #veyron #chiron
A post shared by CJIP (@finelines_wraps_n_tint) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:45am PST
@ndvinyls Introducing the #bugaudi Transformed from silver to a bugatti inspired theme on this #Audi #R8 , @3mgraphics sky blue and @adgraphics_na satin black with accents , painted matching brakes, tire letters and wheel accents Owner: @sickr8forplay Wrap shop: @oneightynyc @ndvinyls - Special thanks to @finelines_wraps_n_tint #ndv #ndvinyls #metrorestyling #elitewrappers #kingsofvinyl #wraplocal #paintisdead #wrappedworld #wrapped #wrap #wrapchannel #vinylwrap #vinyl #layednotsprayed #carwrap #eatsleepwrap #colorchange #carwrapping #avery #averydennison #3m #3mgraphics
A post shared by MetroRestyling Car Wrap Supply (@metrorestyling) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:41am PST