"Fake" Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Is an Extreme Audi R8 V10 Wrap

The first-generation Audi R8 has now reached that sweet spot where its age has brought the kind of depreciation that allows a larger audience to enjoy its thrills, yet the mid-engined delight is fresh enough to remain competitive. Of course, since any supercar aficionado is well aware of this, R8 drivers aim to make their supercars stand out, turning to all sorts of aftermarket tricks in their pursuit of individuality.
Case in point with the R8 we have here, which impersonates a Bugatti, hence the first part of the title above. And we're talking about a Molsheim machine than's considerably more exclusive than a Veyron or a Chiron.

And that's because this Ingolstadt beast comes in a color scheme borrowed from the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo - keep in mind that, while we may be talking about a concept car, this didn't prevent the French carmaker from selling the thing to a gear head from the Arab world.

The second skin job we have here comes from ND Vinyls, with the specialist having paid tons and tons of attention to all the little details.

And while some might not appreciate the impersonation stunt, there's no denying the fact that this R8 stands out in the sea of supercar wraps out there.

Then again, we musn't pay too much attention to the tech differences between the two machines, since the R8 has half the powaaah of the 1,650 hp Bug.

Notice that the wheels are of special importance, with these being an important part of the color scheme we've described above. We're looking at an aggressive multi-spoke design for the rims, with the thing spokes allowing us to get a good look at the mid-engined supercar's generous stopping hardware. And the concave profile of the rolling goodies follow the current trends of the wheel industry.



 

