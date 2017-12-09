Bugatti Chiron With Batmobile Vibe Sells for Nearly $3.8 Million

Ford blew a gasket over Cena flipping his GT, but apparently, it's completely fine to do that with Bugatti supercars.
The first Bugatti Chiron that was ordered in the United States has just been sold at RM Sotherby's ICONS auction. The price? $3,772,500.
It sounds like a lot of money, but I bet the owner was hoping for even more because he only made about $600,000 over the retail price of a new Chiron. This one isn't exactly standard either. But there's probably a little bit of profit being made here, at least enough to buy a Lamborghini... or 15 bitcoin.
After being assembled in Molsheim, France, the car has only done 250 miles for testing purposes only. It hasn't been registered in the United States either, so it was listed by RM as "new."
This is by no means the most profit ever made by a new hypercar. We've seen plenty selling for double their MSRP. However, it might mean that a few more people who were on the fence after selling their Veyrons are going to make an "investment" in the new model.
Besides the car itself, the buyer is also getting a perfect 1:8 scale replica. It's just like the one in the video below, only it perfectly matches the colors in the photos.
Speaking of which, the guy who ordered the Veyron must have been a huge Batman fan, because everybody says this Chiron looks like the classic 1966 Batmobile, the one made for TV by George Barris
. Red accents wrap around those fantastic C-shaped buttresses, also touching the front bumper.
The interior is mostly covered in black leather, with the occasional sprinkling of carbon fiber and red accent stitching. I doubt there's a Bugatti fan out there who can say "I don't like this," but there are plenty of polarizing examples out there.