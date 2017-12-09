Bugatti Chiron With Batmobile Vibe Sells for Nearly $3.8 Million

More on this:

1 The Superman Bugatti, Wonder Woman's Huracan and an R8 with Hair

2 Get Inside the Real Batcave via Google Streetview, Batmobile Included

3 Build Your Own 1989 Batmobile Using These Blueprints

4 This 1:6 Scale Model Batmobile Will Make Your Kid Ditch Superman, Side with the Dark Knight

5 George Barris, Batmobile and Munster Koach Designer Has Passed Away