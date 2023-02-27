Buccaneers' Donovan Smith Drove a Ferrari 488 Pista, Now Has a Lamborghini Urus

There is an ardent rivalry between Ferrari and Lamborghini, but customers don’t always care about that. Because the Buccaneers star Donovan Smith drove cars from both and decided to get a Lambo Urus.
Earlier this summer, the 29-year-old, who plays as an offensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared a picture of himself arriving at a game in a silver Ferrari 488 Pista.
It's unclear whether the supercar belongs to him, but he used it for "calm flexing," looking pretty cool in it. However, for a guy who is 6'6" (2 meters) tall, a sports car would not be the best choice for a daily driver.
So, instead, he went for a more spacious one, a custom Lamborghini Urus. For the project, he contacted Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, that provides celebrities and other high-profile names exotics and expensive cars, tailored to their tastes and desires.
The Urus Donovan Smith purchased is from the 2022 model year, coming with a white exterior with subtle yellow accents. The accent color gives is also a hint at what you find once you open the doors. The NFL star chose to have a bright cabin, with yellow upholstery, dashboard, and steering wheel.
The Urus wears 23-inch wheels that seem to be the stock ones and a custom audio system with Donovan Smith's initials and shirt number on it.
SUV might have received a power boost. That means we can assume it still has the same figures as when it rolled off the assembly line in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.
The Urus is the only SUV in Lamborghini's current lineup. The model got the company's 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, rated at 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The power unit sends the resources to both axles via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The Urus is fast, as you'd expect from a Lamborghini. More than that, it sits among the fastest SUVs out there. The figures speak for themselves, as it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in no more than 3.6 seconds. As for its top speed, it can go as far as 190 mph (306 kph).
In 2022, Lamborghini introduced two more versions of the Urus, the Urus S, and the Peformante. However, the NFL star chose the standard one.
The Lamborghini Urus is a highly popular choice among athletes since it’s fast and exotic. Among the proud owners of a Urus are Devin Haney, Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr., boxer Gervonta Davis, and heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.
Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive tackle, Donovan Smith, has joined this exclusive list with the new addition to his garage.
