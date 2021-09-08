Brothers in Arms: Drunk Driver Helps Fellow Drunk Driver Get Car Out of Ditch, Both Caught

Tesla Model S Plaid Is "a Waste of Money" According to Edmunds Review. Hypocritical Much?

The oath to never leave a fallen comrade behind is apparently making a lot of sense not only during a war, but also on public roads where you just can’t ignore a brother who needs help. 19 photos



As weird as it may sound, it all started when drunk driver number 1 was driving on Gilbert Road in Richmond when due to obvious reasons he lost control of the steering wheel and ended up with the vehicle in a ditch late at night. Because, at the end of the day, both literally and figuratively, alcohol never makes a good pair with driving and darkness in the first place.



While this can very well be used as a lesson for anyone thinking drinking and driving is cool, what happened next is a little bit… unexpected.



Instead of calling the



This is what a Richmond resident told the



The good news is the police officers actually managed to spot the car just in time to track down drunk driver number 2, therefore pulling over his vehicle and therefore charging both of them.



