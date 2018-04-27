Drunk Woman's Drunk Driving Captured by Her Awn Dashcam Footage

Getting behind the wheel of a car while drunk is stupid, but doing so when your own car has a dashboard camera is like filming a Snapchat while committing murder - you are never going to get away with it.Sussex Police is trying to send a message with the video, but the sentence that was handed out might have opposite effect. More on that later.The footage shows how erratically the woman was driving before the eventual and inevitable accident. She can't stick to her lines on the motorway and is shown mounting curbs, hitting hedges and other minor objects.The backside clencher is when she swerves into the opposite line at 50mph trying (in a residential area) to avoid roadworks. Moments later, she his some cones and within a minute rams her Vauxhall Corsa into the back of a parked Audi A4 at 40mph.We have a picture of the aftermath, but the police did not show how the woman drove off after hitting the Audi. 41-year-old teacher Louise Willard was unharmed after the crash. However, the breathalyzer test revealed she was over three times over the legal limit.Willard had her license revoked for two years and was sentenced to 150 hours of community service. If this were America, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident would have landed her in prison. This could have just as easily been murder if there had been somebody working next to any of the vans. I mean, she could do this again in two year's time, right?We'd like to point out, however, that she's likely to lose her education job or at least any prospect of career ascension she might've had.