Britney Spears Has a Casting Proposition for Fast and Furious Producers

Pop star and one-time actress Britney Spears might not have much freedom to make choices regarding her own career, but she can still throw her weight behind somebody else’s. Especially if that someone else is her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
Some hours ago, Britney Spears took to social media with a pitch for the producers of the Fast and Furious franchise, aka the biggest and most successful car-centric film franchise ever. Cast her boyfriend in the next installment, or you’ll be sorry to have missed the chance, she writes. You can see Spears’ full post in the Instagram embed below.
The proposal is made partly in jest, but make no mistake about it: this is Britney shilling for her man. Asghari is a fitness trainer, car enthusiast, and a budding actor, landing his big break when he got the love interest role in the pop star’s Slumber Party music video in 2016. He’s been working steadily in acting ever since, but is yet to break out on the big screen.
The little stunt could pay off, too. Given the legal drama around Spears’ double conservatorship case, everybody and their mamma has been keeping an eye on her social media and whatever statements she gets to put out through that channel. Regardless of your personal taste in music, Spears remains the highest-selling female entertainer, so her endorsing of someone else must weigh in the balance – at least with some industry people.
Then, consider this. Dame Helen Mirren also got the Queenie part by lobbying with producers. As she once put it, she came very close to annoying Vin Diesel to death with her requests of getting a small part in the franchise, because she was such a huge fan and she wanted to be a part of it. In the end, not only did she get her wish for the cameo, but she became a fixture. And a most popular character, at it.
Of course, Sam Asghari is no Helen Mirren when it comes to acting (*uneducated assumption). But Fast and Furious was never about acting as it was about awesome cars and even awesomer stunts with them.
The proposal is made partly in jest, but make no mistake about it: this is Britney shilling for her man. Asghari is a fitness trainer, car enthusiast, and a budding actor, landing his big break when he got the love interest role in the pop star’s Slumber Party music video in 2016. He’s been working steadily in acting ever since, but is yet to break out on the big screen.
The little stunt could pay off, too. Given the legal drama around Spears’ double conservatorship case, everybody and their mamma has been keeping an eye on her social media and whatever statements she gets to put out through that channel. Regardless of your personal taste in music, Spears remains the highest-selling female entertainer, so her endorsing of someone else must weigh in the balance – at least with some industry people.
Then, consider this. Dame Helen Mirren also got the Queenie part by lobbying with producers. As she once put it, she came very close to annoying Vin Diesel to death with her requests of getting a small part in the franchise, because she was such a huge fan and she wanted to be a part of it. In the end, not only did she get her wish for the cameo, but she became a fixture. And a most popular character, at it.
Of course, Sam Asghari is no Helen Mirren when it comes to acting (*uneducated assumption). But Fast and Furious was never about acting as it was about awesome cars and even awesomer stunts with them.