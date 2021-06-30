Britney Spears Says She Drives “the Cheapest Car Known to Mankind”

Perhaps buying a new, expensive, or maybe even custom car would be at the top of the list for many of us if we won the lottery or just woke up one day to find ourselves millionaires. But for pop star Britney Spears, who is worth over $60 million, it simply can’t happen.
According to Britney herself, she’s currently “driving the cheapest car known to mankind, but it’s pretty fun.” The admission comes on social media, in another seemingly rambling post about her newest vacation to Maui and her newfound appreciation for her fans. It’s also a very surprising one, though not to those fans.
Britney Spears has been working in showbiz for decades and has been a millionaire for most of her adult life. Before 2008, when she was put under a double conservatorship over mental health struggles, she was known to own and drive some pretty eye-catching cars, including a Barbie-themed Hummer, a Maserati Grand Turismo, a Mercedes-Benz G 55 AMG, or a Jaguar XK. She was never a car collector per se, and she was clearly not attracted to the flashy vehicles today’s celebrities prefer, but she definitely did indulge every once in a while.
That has clearly changed, as per her own words. She doesn’t say what this cheap car might be, and paparazzi haven’t photographed her at the wheel of one in years, so there’s no way of determining the make and model.
In March this year, Britney said in another video that she’s never owned a Bentley, even though it was her absolute dream car. That admission, too, came as a shock, highlighting the fact that, despite working almost non-stop until recently, she had no control over her money and, ultimately, her own life. Under the conservatorship, Britney Spears, the “Princess of Pop,” can’t even buy herself a car without getting approval first. She can’t even get inside of one unless the conservator (her own father) allows her to.
“Not all that glitters,” and all that.
