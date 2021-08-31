British Drivers, Not the Italians, Asked for Coffee Machines in Their Future Cars

Not so long ago, every car on the market featured ashtrays, and no carmaker would even dare not to include at least one in their vehicles. Now, they are almost extinct as the customers’ habits changed.
When the U.S. customers asked for cupholders, the European and Japanese carmakers looked strangely to those holes in the center consoles and laughed. Then, they stopped laughing and pressed their design departments to make room for at least two of them. It took them quite a while, and they still didn’t get it right. So now, British drivers were asked what will they want in their future cars.
The world is switching towards electric mobility, which will come sooner than most carmakers predicted a decade ago. The future cars will bring even more technology than before, with automated driving modes. The Level 2 Autonomous systems are already here, while level 5 is not too far away. That will transform most drivers into passengers inside their cars. So, what can they do while going on a commute?
British drivers asked by Leasing.com considered cars more as appliances than transportation means. They asked for fingerprint-open systems and solar panels on the roof. The latter technology is already a reality for the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Moreover, inside the car, they want to check their blood pressure or heartbeat while keeping their hands on the steering wheel, so add that too, Mr. Carmaker!
But, if they are concerned about heart rate and blood pressure, why would they ask for an espresso machine inside the car? When Fiat offered them that feature, they didn’t buy it. Was it, maybe, because it was too soon? More than 28% of the people now asked for that. But over half of the respondents (60% to be precise) asked for augmented reality screens and dashboards. To do what? Pokemon hunting?
By far, the most helpful wish was for increased safety onboard vehicles with more airbags. Also, people asked for car-to-car communication to prevent accidents, and they praised Tesla for that. Well, maybe that was before Tesla cars became an emergency-car crusher.
And, by the way, most cars sold in the U.K. don’t have proper cupholders. So, the big question is, where are these drivers going to put their coffee cups? In their laps?
