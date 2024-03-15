autoevolution
 

Bright Blue 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Ditches Factory 440 V8 for All-Time Great HEMI Option

The second-generation Dodge Charger is, in many ways, the quintessential American muscle car. It transcends space and time, and it occupies a special place not only in automotive history, but pop culture too. You can’t play both “The General Lee” and one of the cars from that Bullitt chase scene and not become both famous and infamous.
Dodge redesigned the Charger for the 1968 model year to feature coke bottle styling, with a “kick up” rear spoiler and a “flying buttress” rear. This car had a lot of road presence, and to this day it looks just as amazing as it did over half a century ago.

The most desirable spec you could get back then would have been the R/T, which stands for “Road/Track”. It came standard with a 440 ‘Magnum’ V8, although you could also get it with a 426 Hemi as an optional extra. Both engines were terrific, although I have a feeling you already know which of the two is more legendary.

Between the 1968 and 1969 model year cars, you can make a case for either of them as being “peak Charger”. Visually, it comes down to which front end you prefer – the 1969MY car has that center divider in the middle of the front grille, and I think most people prefer that look over the original grille without the divider (myself included).

Speaking of “peak Charger”, we just found a 1968 example that comes really close to perfection, and it’s up for grabs to the highest bidder – you’ll want to hurry up since the auction is almost closed. Currently, the top bid stands at $95,000.

It’s still wearing its factory Bright Blue Metallic colorway, although it’s been repainted several times since new. Other visual highlights include the concealed headlights, hood-mounted turn signal indicators, Hemi badges, the black vinyl top, polished fuel-filler cap, black R/T tail stripes, and a set of black-finished 20” American Racing wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and Wilwood brakes.

The car also comes with a custom independent front suspension, plus front and rear coilovers, hence the aggressive stance.

Meanwhile, the interior features black vinyl front bucket seats and a similarly upholstered rear bench (with silver accents), a push-button starter, power windows, a Classic Auto Air climate control system, a Hurst shifter, auxiliary gauges and a woodgrain steering wheel with a Mopar-branded center cap.

As for the power unit, gone is the original 440 V8 with its 375 horsepower, replaced instead by a 426 ci Hemi, rebuilt and stroked under current ownership, before getting fitted with a FiTech dual-quad-style fuel injection system and tubular headers (with X-pipe and Borla mufflers) for the dual exhaust. It sends power to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

It's safe to say that classic Chargers rarely get more gorgeous than this.
