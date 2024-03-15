Fiat X1/9: The Affordable Mid-Engine Sports Car That's Still Addictively Fun Today

Forgotten by most sports car enthusiasts, the tiny but mighty X1/9 was designed by the man behind the Lamborghini Miura, featured a mid-mounted four-pot created by a former Ferrari engine wizard, and featured a near-flawless suspension system.
It all started with a breathtaking Bertone concept
The Lamborghini Miura's affordable step-sibling
Powered by a Lampredi engine
A surprisingly advanced chassis
Successful in the US
Still extremely fun and surprisingly affordable today
