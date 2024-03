Armor-Plated Suzuki GSX-R1000 Challenges a 2002 Land Cruiser to an Epic Off-Road Duel

Photo: carwow

However, in certain parts of the world, Toyota also made this model with a 4.2-liter inline-six turbo Diesel engine that delivered 201 hp (204 ps) with 317 lb-ft or 430 Nm of torque. The Diesel engine had even lower performances when it came to speed, going from 0-62 mph in 13.6 seconds, with a top speed of 106 mph or 171 kph.On the other side of the muddy ring, we have another mythological beast, the 2002 Suzuki GSX-R1000 K2 . In 2001, Rider Magazine named it "Bike of the Year."The K2 was based on the GSX-R750 model, albeit with some tuning and other modifications. This particular bike was taken a step further to the next level and went under the hammer for even more serious upgrades. It produces 138 hp or 140 ps and weighs 436 kg or 198 kilograms.So, what's different about this bike? Well, for starters, it was fitted with a motocross front wheel and armor plating underneath for obvious reasons. It even has 3D-printed wings to keep an eye on the water level. The bike on its lonesome cost 3,000 British Pounds or $3,821, but the mods cost another 2,000 GBP or $2,547.Now for the challenges! First, they went for an uphill drag race where the Suzuki won without breaking a sweat, while Mat's Toyota couldn't even make it all the way up. Of course, they went for a rematch, and while the Land Cruiser finally made it up the hill, it still lost.Another challenge through muddy waters and heavily deformed terrain followed soon after. It was to see which vehicle had more traction and maneuverability . Of course, the bike won again. In fact, it even did so with style, catching some air right at the end.While the first series of challenges went to the Suzuki, Mat managed to catch up point-wise and ended in a draw. But because the bike was so impressive, he stepped down from the muddy podium and let the Suzuki take home the prize.