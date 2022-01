Breakthrough Technology Converts Captured CO2 Into Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Johnson Matthey is not an aviation specialist, but a company that focuses on sustainable technology across multiple industry sectors. Its latest launch is a technology meant to capture carbon dioxide and convert into drop-in fuel for aircraft, with the help of green hydrogen. Under the simple name of Hycogen lies a complex process, based on “Reverse Water Gas Shift technology.”Basically, green hydrogen and CO2 are converted it into carbon monoxide (CO), through a catalyzed process. The carbon monoxide is then mixed with more hydrogen, becoming synthesis gas (syngas), a basic component for fuel production. Together with an additional technology (developed in partnership with bp), Hycogen can transform up to 95% of CO2 into synthetic crude oil, which can then be further processed into SAF or other types of sustainable fuel.By combining these two technologies, Johnson Matthey claims to have developed a scalable, cost-effective solution for SAF production. It can be deployed as a small-scale project, using hydrogen from a single electrolyser, or a large-scale version using multiple, bigger electrolysis modules.In 2021, Hycogen’s developer was part of one of the pioneering projects , led by Boeing and United Airlines. Back in December, a commercial aircraft with more than 100 passengers onboard conducted a pioneering flight using SAF. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 flew from Chicago to Washington D.C., with 500 gallons (1,892 liters) of 100% SAF in one of its engines, and an equal quantity of conventional fuel in the other engine. That’s because current regulations only allow a maximum of 50% SAF for regular flights.In fact, ramping up SAF production, and making it readily available, is one of the most important factors in achieving 100% SAF-powered flights in the near future. Hycogen promises to make that happen faster.