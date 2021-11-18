Torpedo-Like Airplane Completes First Series of Test Flights, Plans to Go Higher, Faster

4 Nord 1500 Griffon Is More Air Intake Than Airplane, Looks Like It’s Pregnant

California-based Otto Aviation began testing the Celera 500L four years ago and has since achieved several milestones, including demonstrating the aircraft's aerodynamic efficiency in 2019.The company says that its airplane has an 80 percent lower fuel consumption than comparable aircraft (18 to 25 mpg / 7.6-10.6 kml). Powered by a liquid-cooled V12 twin six-cylinder RED A03 engine, the Celera 500L uses Jet A1 and biodiesel to fly. So it's not only fuel-efficient, but it can also run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). In fact, the airplane used SAF to complete its most recent flight.The series of flights took place from July to November. The torpedo-like aircraft showed that it's capable of reaching speeds of 250 mph (402 kph) at altitudes up to 15,000 feet (4,572 meters). The company installed an infrared camera on a chase aircraft in order to measure the laminar flow condition on exterior surfaces. During the tests, the wing and fuselage surfaces were also tested for laminar flow durability. Otto Aviation ultimately plans to have its aircraft travel at speeds of up to 460 mph (740 kph) and fly on distances up to 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles/ 8,334 km). The recent tests show that the Celera 500L is on its way to achieving its goals.Soon, the company will test the aircraft at higher altitudes and push it to fly at faster speeds, moving closer to producing its bullet-shaped airplane."We couldn't be more excited in this step toward our mission of having a production aircraft in 2025 and we look forward to beginning the next phase of development where we will take the aircraft to higher altitudes and higher speeds," announced William Otto Jr., CEO of Otto Aviation.

Download attachment: Otto Aviation Celera 500L completes 55 test flights (PDF)