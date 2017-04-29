Brabus SLS Roadster Is a Tasty Classic Stormtrooper

You know how certain sweets or homemade cooking can trigger your childhood memories? A well tuned classic Mercedes, like this SLS Roadster, can do the same thing.





However, there's a twin-turbo version with 700 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. Back in the day, those numbers seemed crazy, but not anymore. Sure, the Roadster is slightly slower, but you get to sample the engine more. We're shocked to see the Brabus Classic logo on this car. It's usually associated with vintage cars like old SL roadsters or the Gullwing. But I guess three years is more than enough to make a good wine, so six years for the SLS Roadster makes it a vintage car.That said, the way Brabus treated it is thoroughly modern. The white paintjob with black accents wasn't as popular as it is today. If you guys are curious, his is what the original body kit looked like. As you can see, they got rid of the odd-looking front air intakes that ruined the design. Brabus also didn't mess with the gills on the sides.All it took to cook this prime cut was a chin spoiler and a diffuser. Brabus also changed the factory exhaust for a titanium piece that's 40% lighter. To bring out the best from the Monoblock F wheels, the Germans lowered the suspension by 40mm and installed a nose lift system.There's no about what's under the hood, but the original kit took our favorite naturally aspirated V8 of all time from 571 PS to 611 PS. That's enough for a 3.7s 0 to 100 km/h sprint time, which is not on par with the Huracan, but still a respectable number.But the gullwing doors are gone, which is a bit of a shame, considering they were such a statement. The SLS's replacement doesn't have the crazy doors, even as a coupe. But it does have a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 which Brabus has tuned into a 600 PS experience However, there's a twin-turbo version with 700 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. Back in the day, those numbers seemed crazy, but not anymore. Sure, the Roadster is slightly slower, but you get to sample the engine more.