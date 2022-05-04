Boston Dynamics Makes Fun of Tesla Optimus: Spot Is Not Just a Dancing Robot

Elon Musk put someone in a Spandex suit to dance on a stage during AI Day. Supposedly, that was to demonstrate what the next big thing for Tesla would be. In the end, it just got people asking whether he was mocking Tesla or the people who believed in that promise. A remarkable silence from robotics companies followed until Boston Dynamics decided to make fun of the situation – even if trying to make it look like it didn’t.

