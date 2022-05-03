Tesla Model 3 Haunts Its Owner by Playing Horror Story at Night

A Tesla owner identified simply as Ms. Zheng went through some creepy stuff with her Model 3. On April 27, at around 9:30 PM, she parked her EV in the garage with her daughter after picking her up from her English classes. After restarting the car, what these two heard coming from the sound system in a creepy female voice was: “My death was so unfair!”
What could be the beginning of a horror movie was actually the most bizarre issue Ms. Zheng had with the infotainment system in her Tesla in a short interval. Everything started early that morning. When she was heading to work, the volume suddenly went up to the loudest, then to mute, and back up. It did that at least three times in ten minutes. As it stopped, she forgot about it.
Soon after picking up her child at the English school, her Model 3 started playing a historical story through the Himalaya app, which began on its own. The air conditioning then went crazy, repeatedly turning on and off, as well as maps on the ICE screen. They would zoom in and out of a given area. The Himalaya app began to switch to other stories.
Described like this, the episode resembles either a poltergeist attack or a hacker invasion. Ms. Zheng decided to call Tesla to learn what was going on. When they advised her to restart the car, she preferred to get back home to do what she was told. According to them, it could fix the issue. That was when she heard the terrifying voice.
On April 28, she took her car with two friends to a Tesla Service Center in the Tianfu New District in Chengdu. The Chengdu Business Daily met her there to learn more about the story. She told the newspaper that it was “like a horror movie.”
Her daughter got pretty scared, and so did she, but Ms. Zheng preferred to pretend to be calm while turning off the Tesla and leaving as soon as possible. When the interview happened, she said she would not dare to drive it alone – hence her friends being with her.
Tesla checked her car and ruled that the problem was a faulty screen, replacing it immediately. After reviewing the information on the ICE, it revealed that the Himalaya app played a story called “The Heart of Misfortune.” When the Chengdu Business Daily reporter played it again, Ms. Zheng confirmed it was what she heard.
Not having to call an exorcist must have been a relief for her. Having a quick and effective response from the local Tesla Service Center must have also been fantastic. That’s not something most American and European customers can brag about these days.
