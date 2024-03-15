Boondocker 3.0 by Vanlife Outfitters Is a Practical Kitchen-Centric Camper Van Conversion

Experiencing the nomad lifestyle, at least for a few months, seems to be the dream of many people nowadays. With its perfect alchemy of freedom, self-discovery, and adventure, mobile living allows you to discover the world at your own pace in an affordable, convenient way.
Camper vans are the most common choice among those who decide to take their lives on the road, mainly because they allow you to go anywhere, from culturally rich cities to faraway, secluded places you don't usually find in travel guides, without leaving behind the comfort and security of home. Another factor contributing to campervans' tremendous popularity is their ability to be customized to your specific needs.
This 2021 Ram Promaster, for instance, has been expertly converted into a comfortable and highly functional home on wheels for boondocking (camping in remote locations for extended periods). Besides comfy accommodation and specific features for off-grid living, this van conversion has been described as a "culinary haven on wheels," as it also features a gorgeous U-shaped kitchen perfect for those who are not willing to renounce their cooking passion while they're enjoying the great outdoors.
Aptly named the Boondocker 3.0, this camper van is based on a Ram Promaster 159″ EXT Wheel Base 3500 and was built by Florida-based Vanlife Outfitters, a one-stop-shop for van build essentials. Before going into the details of this build, you should know that Vanlife Outfitters, a business founded in 2020 by Josh Theberge and Zach Daudert, does not build vans for customers. Instead, their builds are basically testing labs for the products they offer in their online store dedicated to both DIY and professional builders. Apart from giving clients some inspiration and design ideas, their vans demonstrate that everything in their catalog is road-tested.
Since the Boondocker was designed to allow its owner to explore remote locations and spend longer periods away from civilization and public utilities, the builder focused on the van's off-grid capabilities. Consequently, they equipped it with a 180-watt solar system, a secondary alternator charging at 250-300 amps, and a 30-amp Victron Orion DC-to-DC charger. The entire power system centers around two 315 amp Lithionics GTX batteries (630ah total).
As mentioned at the beginning, this van is also designed as a cook's dream mobile home. It has designated spaces for sleeping, socializing, and dining, but the true highlight of the build is the ample cooking space.
In terms of appliances, the builders went all out with a Ninja 13-in-1 convection oven, an ultra-efficient Furrion two-burner induction cooktop, a large laundry sink with a pull-out faucet and a reverse osmosis water filter with UV filtration, and a massive Isotherm Cruise 195 fridge-freezer combo, which might very well be the largest fridge you can put in a camper van.
The standout feature of this unique kitchen, however, is a Speak Easy Appliance cabinet that holds a Ninja Foodi Blender and Instapot inside. It uses an electrical actuator to raise when you need to use those appliances and lowers to create extra counter space the rest of the time. Besides stowing appliances to keep the kitchen clutter-free, it can also serve as a liquor cabinet.
Next to the refrigerator, you will find a foldable Tetravan shower with a marine setup inside. The shower tray folds down, and the shower curtain connects to magnets on the ceiling.
The sleeping quarters are at the rear of the van, with a 55 x 77 inch (140 x 190 cm) bed built on top of the utility cabinets, eliminating the need for a heavy bed frame. The bed is set lower than on other van conversions to allow sitting up easily, and comfort inside is enhanced by a marine fan, an efficient 12,000 BTU air conditioner, and premium dimmable LED lighting with strategically placed light switches.
There are also upper cabinets for clothes storage and hidden drawers and compartments for storing valuables. Everything was built with modularity and removability in mind so that all systems, including the plumbing and electrical components, are easily accessible for repairs or changes.
The meticulously crafted Boondocker 3.0 camper van is valued at approximately $150,000 and is a great source of inspiration for anyone looking to design and build their own home on wheels.
This 2021 Ram Promaster, for instance, has been expertly converted into a comfortable and highly functional home on wheels for boondocking (camping in remote locations for extended periods). Besides comfy accommodation and specific features for off-grid living, this van conversion has been described as a "culinary haven on wheels," as it also features a gorgeous U-shaped kitchen perfect for those who are not willing to renounce their cooking passion while they're enjoying the great outdoors.
Aptly named the Boondocker 3.0, this camper van is based on a Ram Promaster 159″ EXT Wheel Base 3500 and was built by Florida-based Vanlife Outfitters, a one-stop-shop for van build essentials. Before going into the details of this build, you should know that Vanlife Outfitters, a business founded in 2020 by Josh Theberge and Zach Daudert, does not build vans for customers. Instead, their builds are basically testing labs for the products they offer in their online store dedicated to both DIY and professional builders. Apart from giving clients some inspiration and design ideas, their vans demonstrate that everything in their catalog is road-tested.
The Bookdocker 3.0 is Josh's third and current adventure rig and showcases the builder's excellent craftsmanship and over eight years of vanlife experience. To achieve the right balance between eye-pleasing aesthetics and practicality, Josh worked with LuberCraft van builder in Sarasota, Florida. The result of this collaboration is a capable camper boasting a clean and modern design with a spacious layout that cleverly makes room for all the amenities and comforts you might need and want in a tiny house on wheels.
Since the Boondocker was designed to allow its owner to explore remote locations and spend longer periods away from civilization and public utilities, the builder focused on the van's off-grid capabilities. Consequently, they equipped it with a 180-watt solar system, a secondary alternator charging at 250-300 amps, and a 30-amp Victron Orion DC-to-DC charger. The entire power system centers around two 315 amp Lithionics GTX batteries (630ah total).
As mentioned at the beginning, this van is also designed as a cook's dream mobile home. It has designated spaces for sleeping, socializing, and dining, but the true highlight of the build is the ample cooking space.
Inspired by Josh's passion for cooking, the U-shaped kitchen inside Boondocker 3.0 is not only huge but also impressively functional and practical, with everything you need within easy reach. The durable cabinets are made of lightweight Italian plywood combined with realistic laminate surfaces and Corian counters.
In terms of appliances, the builders went all out with a Ninja 13-in-1 convection oven, an ultra-efficient Furrion two-burner induction cooktop, a large laundry sink with a pull-out faucet and a reverse osmosis water filter with UV filtration, and a massive Isotherm Cruise 195 fridge-freezer combo, which might very well be the largest fridge you can put in a camper van.
The standout feature of this unique kitchen, however, is a Speak Easy Appliance cabinet that holds a Ninja Foodi Blender and Instapot inside. It uses an electrical actuator to raise when you need to use those appliances and lowers to create extra counter space the rest of the time. Besides stowing appliances to keep the kitchen clutter-free, it can also serve as a liquor cabinet.
Next to the refrigerator, you will find a foldable Tetravan shower with a marine setup inside. The shower tray folds down, and the shower curtain connects to magnets on the ceiling.
The dinette, placed right in the doorway, comprises two storage-integrated benches and a Lagun table with a custom bamboo folding tabletop. Its strategic placement allows campers to sit down, open the door, and feel like they are outside, enjoying the views. One of the dinette benches holds a composting toilet.
The sleeping quarters are at the rear of the van, with a 55 x 77 inch (140 x 190 cm) bed built on top of the utility cabinets, eliminating the need for a heavy bed frame. The bed is set lower than on other van conversions to allow sitting up easily, and comfort inside is enhanced by a marine fan, an efficient 12,000 BTU air conditioner, and premium dimmable LED lighting with strategically placed light switches.
There are also upper cabinets for clothes storage and hidden drawers and compartments for storing valuables. Everything was built with modularity and removability in mind so that all systems, including the plumbing and electrical components, are easily accessible for repairs or changes.
Other noteworthy features include a custom heavy-duty bike slide in the garage space, an outdoor shower, a custom-made aluminum roof rack with rooftop deck, and an awning with integrated LED light kit. This off-grid-ready van is also equipped with a 39-gallon freshwater tank, a 4.2-gallon water heater that uses the engine's coolant system to heat water, and a 26-gallon grey water tank.
The meticulously crafted Boondocker 3.0 camper van is valued at approximately $150,000 and is a great source of inspiration for anyone looking to design and build their own home on wheels.