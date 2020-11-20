Ala Köl Tiny House Is How You Do Chic in a Very Cramped Space

Boes.ch 100 Is a Modified BMW K100 Fit for a Sailor, Has Wooden Panels

Over the years, we’ve seen workshops using some rather unusual materials on their bespoke machines. In this instance, wood makes an appearance. 9 photos



The engine's force is distributed to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, leading to a respectable top speed of 136 mph (220 kph). To be quite frank, it goes without saying this bad boy was a genuine showstopper back in the '80s. As such, I'll bet VTR's pros had one hell of a time working their magic on



For starters, they went about removing the bike's factory bodywork to make way for a selection of alloy counterparts, such as a slim tail section that rests on a custom subframe, a pair of tiny side panels and one classy front fairing found on the opposite end. Furthermore, a set of clip-on handlebars were added to complement the desired aesthetic.



Next, Boesch's boat architects proceeded to fabricate wooden paneling that brings about some sweet sailing vibes. You will find this feature on K100's fuel tank, front fairing and even its fresh tail module. The finishing touch comes in the form of a handsome navy-blue finish that matches the chosen theme.



To give this sexy creature a personality of its own, the craftsmen named it the Boes.ch 100. To be perfectly honest, VTR's bespoke work of art got me longing for a trip to the seaside!



To give this sexy creature a personality of its own, the craftsmen named it the Boes.ch 100. To be perfectly honest, VTR’s bespoke work of art got me longing for a trip to the seaside! When it comes to modifying Bavaria’s beloved two-wheelers, the moto specialists over at VTR Customs are no amateurs. For a clear demonstration of their meticulous abilities, we’ll be proceeding to examine a remarkable bespoke venture that revolves around a late eighties K100 from BMW’s range. A few years ago, the project began to materialize thanks to a rather unusual collaboration between the Swiss workshop and a revered boat developer named Boesch.Before we dive in, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about the stock bike’s main specs and features. The donor for this venture is put in motion by a liquid-cooledinline-four powerplant, with a gargantuan displacement of 987cc. At 8,000 revs, this untamed beast will gladly produce up to 89 hp, while a solid torque output of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) will be supplied at 3,000 rpm.The engine’s force is distributed to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, leading to a respectable top speed of 136 mph (220 kph). To be quite frank, it goes without saying this bad boy was a genuine showstopper back in the ‘80s. As such, I’ll bet VTR’s pros had one hell of a time working their magic on Motorrad ’s K100.For starters, they went about removing the bike’s factory bodywork to make way for a selection of alloy counterparts, such as a slim tail section that rests on a custom subframe, a pair of tiny side panels and one classy front fairing found on the opposite end. Furthermore, a set of clip-on handlebars were added to complement the desired aesthetic.Next, Boesch’s boat architects proceeded to fabricate wooden paneling that brings about some sweet sailing vibes. You will find this feature on K100’s fuel tank, front fairing and even its fresh tail module. The finishing touch comes in the form of a handsome navy-blue finish that matches the chosen theme.To give this sexy creature a personality of its own, the craftsmen named it the Boes.ch 100. To be perfectly honest, VTR’s bespoke work of art got me longing for a trip to the seaside!