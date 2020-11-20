BMW R nineT Magnum Eats Racetrack Tarmac for Breakfast

2 This 1969 Ford Bronco Icon BR Costs More Than $200k, Flexes Coyote V8 Power

This venture was concluded in 2016, but it's never too late to drool over a fascinating one-off creature, right?



While the garage doesn’t provide any information as to the total cost of this build, we’ll take a wild guess and assume that all these state-of-the-art modules (and meticulous labor) aren’t exactly cheap. Let me tell you, the Frenchmen over at Old School Engineering (OSE) are no strangers to the glorious art of motorcycle customization. Their spectacular lineup hosts an array of bespoke two-wheelers that’ll stun just about any self-respecting rider out there. As you browse their range, you’ll stumble upon a graceful piece of machinery that goes by the name of Magnum – a drool-worthy masterpiece completed back in 2016.I’ll tell you what; let’s take a minute to examine what’s at hand here, shall we? The donor for this project was a 2016 model in BMW Motorrad ’s mighty R nineT range. This bad boy is brought to life by a fiendishboxer-twin behemoth that prides itself with a colossal displacement of 1,170cc. At approximately 7,550 rpm, the twin-cooled beast will happily generate as much as 110 brutal ponies. On the other hand, it is perfectly capable of summoning up to 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) of staggering twist at 6,000 rpm.The OSE team kicked things off by discarding the bike’s stock exhaust system to make room for a custom stainless-steel counterpart. The mufflers are concealed by a bespoke tail section that complements the lines of R nineT’s gas tank. Furthermore, the new exhaust was ceramic coated to help contain the gases’ heat.Next, the French moto surgeons equipped a vintage-style fiberglass front fairing, which supports a yellow-tinted windshield and an aluminum headlight cover for when it's time to hit the track. At the rear, a fresh subframe unit features an incorporated LED lighting strip that keeps things clutter-free.Magnum’s cockpit also received a selection of aftermarket components, including bar-end turn signals from Rizoma’s catalog and a tiny Motogadget digital gauge, as well as a single bar-end mirror and Beringer levers. To top it all off, the bodywork was honored with a blend of gloss and matte black, joined by red, orange and yellow pinstripes.While the garage doesn’t provide any information as to the total cost of this build, we’ll take a wild guess and assume that all these state-of-the-art modules (and meticulous labor) aren’t exactly cheap.