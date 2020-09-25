BMW Z4 M40i Gets Prescribed a Dose of AC Schnitzer’s Performance Upgrades

We can all agree on one thing; the German auto wizards over at AC Schnitzer aren’t playing around. Back in 1987, the firm was co-founded by Willi Kohl and Herbert Schnitzer as a subsidiary of Kohl Automobile GmbH. Ever since its birth, the company earned a reputation as a force to be reckoned with, thanks to their delicious tuning modules and virtually countless achievements in the world of motorsports.
To be frank, this manufacturer never ceased to amaze the aftermarket realm with their top-grade performance enhancement kits for the likes of BMW, Land Rover and MINI, as well as Jaguar and Toyota. Believe me when I say: these folks pride themselves with a truly colossal inventory that guarantees to soothe just about any petrolhead’s soul.
In fact, I’ll tell you what; instead of me just babbling on about AC Schnitzer’s exceptional ventures, let’s take a closer look at one such entity, shall we? To be a little more specific, we’ll be examining the tuner’s achievements on BMW’s magnificent Z4 M40i. Needless to say, they’ve managed to bring this bad boy to a whole new level.
At 5,000 revs, this liquid-cooled behemoth is capable of generating up to 335 bhp, joined by a feral torque output of 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) at around 1,600 rpm. Power travels to a rear-wheel-drive system via a Steptronic eight-speed automatic transmission.
Ultimately, the Bavarian convertible boasts a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds, while its top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). BMW’s untamed beast crawls on 17-inch wheels with five sets of two spokes.
Without going into other details, it’s fairly safe to conclude that Z4 M40i doesn’t necessarily need any sort of upgrades to impress. Nonetheless, the AC Schnitzer team didn’t hesitate to find some considerable room for improvement.
Furthermore, you will find an array of visual tweaks that complement the increased power. These include bulky side skirts, a front splitter, hood-mounted air vents and an elegant rear spoiler that looks the business. The standard wheels were removed to make room for custom 20-inch alloy counterparts. Optionally, AC will be more than happy to install a lowering springs kit and a quad exhaust on request.
To make it all come together as a complete package, the German tuner also added some finishing touches to Z4’s interior, such as aluminum footrests, shift paddles and pedals. Last but not least, a five-year warranty is offered as standard.
And there we have it, ladies and gents. Now, this outstanding exploit should give you a clear indication as to what these fellows are all about. Personally, I’m aching to see what other projects will roll out of AC Schnitzer’s headquarters in the future!
