This Kennedy Air Force One Is (Sort Of) a Replica, Could Be Yours for $300K

Auctions are a constant reservoir of incredible items. From pins and needles to airplanes and even spacecraft, there’s probably not much you can’t find for sale if you know where to look.
So, say you’re in the market for a Kennedy-era Air Force One (who isn’t, right?). The easiest thing you can do to get your hands on one is get ready for an October 14 Bonhams auction that sells just that, but not only.
Part of a larger collection called The American Presidential Experience that includes presidential cars, jackets and the likes, this particular Air Force One is not exactly a working aircraft, nor did Kennedy himself had to do anything with it. But it could be loosely associated with the President, and that is worth something, right?
How, you ask? Well, it’s made to look like a plane from the 1960s. It is in fact a full-scale, partial Boeing 707 fuselage (gutted, of course), made to resemble the SAM 26000, Kennedy’s actual plane for official business.
As per the description of the item on sale, it comes with “the full cockpit, crew officers' workstations, the state room where Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as President and the President's quarters.”
The ones selling this hope to get no less than $200,000 for it, but also no more than $300,000. We’re not sure how many private individuals or entities will go for it, but the collectors' world is a very bizarre one, so don’t be surprised if someone pays a fortune for something that imitates something else, just because.
As said, The American Presidential Experience collection includes more items. First, there’s the 1963 Lincoln Continental convertible dubbed Limo One (Kennedy used it before being shot, but it's not the car he was shot in), another 1960 Lincoln Continental Mark V Executive Limousine, and the President’s Air Force One bomber jacket.
Goes to show, the jacket is expected to fetch just as much as the wannabe Air Force One, which is $300k.
