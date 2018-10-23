autoevolution

BMW X7 M Rendering Looks Ready for Production

23 Oct 2018
Performance SUVs have been around for quite some time now, although it's hard to pinpoint which was the first one. Big, thirsty engines in heavy, top-heavy luxury vehicles sound like a recipe for disaster, but customers keep wanting more, and automakers are only too happy to take their money.
You might need to have a 600 horsepower rocket or a 7-seater for the whole family, but never at the same time, right? Well, there are already a few models that would disagree with you, such as the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The competition to see who can make more money out of SUVs could lead BMW to answer with an X7 M.

So far, the German automaker has refused to answer questions about a car like that, but the technology is there, and it can cleverly camouflage the weight of the X7. It's not going to become the first-ever 7-seat sports car, but the active anti-roll bars will stop it from tipping over in the corners while torque vectoring should help the fun factor.

We have no way of knowing what kind of power the X7 M would make. The X5 M will most likely come out with 600 HP, which will grow by around 20 thanks to the competition package. Emissions regulations are tighter than they've ever been, so it's not as simple as boosting the turbo pressure for the bigger car, while a V12 is pretty much out of the question as well.

But what do you guys think of this look? We find that X-Tomi has done a pretty good job with his rendering, which shows the M look without going overboard with extra-low suspension or spoilers. It doesn't seem particularly desirable, but then neither do some of the other big M cars right now.

And with the X7 M50d costing anywhere from €110,000, it's reasonable to expect the X7 M to be among the top 3 most expensive cars BMW sells right now.
