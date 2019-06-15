BMW X5 vs. X7: a Side-by-Side Comparison

SUV

They say the X7 is not a real BMW, and that refers to the way it drives. It's also taken a lot of flak for the size of the grille, but looking at the two together, the double-kidney difference isn't that substantial.The X5 has been one of the most popular BMW models since its introduction in 1999 so they took extra care to make the X7 more interesting. It has narrower, longer headlights that are connected to the grille for a sporty look. Also, the M Sport body kit is amazing.There's no question that the X7 is a bigger Bimmer, but the difference isn't groundbreaking. The X5 is 68.7 inches tall while the young gun is 71.06 inches, so there's a couple of inches between them. And here's the real shocker: the X5 is actually wider, but only by a hair's breadth.The real gap is in overall length. The X7 stretches 202.8 inches, compared to 193.8 inches for the X5, so there's about nine inches. Wheelbase? Five inches in favor of the newer model.As far as rear-end design is concerned, we like the X5's taillights a little more. The upcoming debut of a monster X5 M has us excited to see a quad exhaust. The interior doesn't seem to separate them at all. Dashboard, steering wheel, buttons, screens - everything looks the same.But there are a few features unique to the X7, such as the extra panoramic roof for the third row of seats and other convenience features. And as if the optional extras weren't enough, you still have to pay $13,000 more for the bigger model.Both are capable off-roaders, but if you're looking for a sporty experience, you'll have to "settle" X5. The other two passengers can just take the bus. But people are saying it's the most luxurious largeon the road right now, so it's still worth looking into.