autoevolution
 

BMW X5 vs. X7: a Side-by-Side Comparison

15 Jun 2019, 20:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
BMW really spoiled its SUV fans, launching a hotly anticipated new X5 and a controversial but quite popular X7 flagship. And it didn't take us long to put a side-by-side comparison for the two.
5 photos
2019 BMW X5 IIHS crash test2019 BMW X5 IIHS crash test2019 BMW X5 IIHS crash test2019 BMW X5 IIHS crash test
They say the X7 is not a real BMW, and that refers to the way it drives. It's also taken a lot of flak for the size of the grille, but looking at the two together, the double-kidney difference isn't that substantial.

The X5 has been one of the most popular BMW models since its introduction in 1999 so they took extra care to make the X7 more interesting. It has narrower, longer headlights that are connected to the grille for a sporty look. Also, the M Sport body kit is amazing.

There's no question that the X7 is a bigger Bimmer, but the difference isn't groundbreaking. The X5 is 68.7 inches tall while the young gun is 71.06 inches, so there's a couple of inches between them. And here's the real shocker: the X5 is actually wider, but only by a hair's breadth.

The real gap is in overall length. The X7 stretches 202.8 inches, compared to 193.8 inches for the X5, so there's about nine inches. Wheelbase? Five inches in favor of the newer model.

As far as rear-end design is concerned, we like the X5's taillights a little more. The upcoming debut of a monster X5 M has us excited to see a quad exhaust. The interior doesn't seem to separate them at all. Dashboard, steering wheel, buttons, screens - everything looks the same.

But there are a few features unique to the X7, such as the extra panoramic roof for the third row of seats and other convenience features. And as if the optional extras weren't enough, you still have to pay $13,000 more for the bigger model.

Both are capable off-roaders, but if you're looking for a sporty experience, you'll have to "settle" X5. The other two passengers can just take the bus. But people are saying it's the most luxurious large SUV on the road right now, so it's still worth looking into.

2019 bmw x5 2019 BMW X7 bmw x5 BMW SUV SUV comparison
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
BMW models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactAll BMW models  
 
 