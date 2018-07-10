BMW X2 Drives Like a Sporty Hatchback, Consumer Reports Says

We're not surprised that Consumer Reports hasn't fallen head-over-heels in love with the BMW X2. But we're still eager to hear what they had to say about it.
The model is supposed to be a lifestyle crossover like the bigger X4 and X6. However, BMW built it by cutting the X1 until they were left with something resembling a hatchback. With the platform being front-biased, what you're left with resembles a sporty hatchback. While never mentioned, the output of around 230 horsepower immediately makes us think of a Golf GTI.
Since BMW doesn't sell the 1 Series in America, the X2 is perhaps the closest thing they have to a hatchback. The crossover feels at home on a curvy road, where the responsive steering and sporty chassis encourage you to go faster. It's not perfect, though, as the 2-liter turbo exhibits a little bit of lag.
Next year, they should have a 300 horsepower M Performance version, and we're curious to see how that handles. With the xDrive28i, the tradeoff is a less comfortable car. Why do people buy so many crossovers? Because the roads are bad, and the X2 won't glide over bumps as well as the X1.
Another thing the 2er does worse is practicality. Both front seats are okay and offer free lumbar support. However, the back is a squeeze for the head and legs of any taller person. Fitting child seats is difficult, while the trunk loses a few cubic feet of storage over the boxy X1.
While expensive at around $40,000, the X2 comes with ample standard equipment and the quality you expect from the BMW brand. Consumer Reports likes that the controls are easy to use without taking your eyes off the road. But we would have liked to see a sportier, more special cabin like sports cars get.
